NeNe Leakes Reveals Late Husband Gregg’s Moving Last Words

NeNe Leakes is doing some reflecting when it comes to the final days she spent with her late husband Gregg.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed some of the special moments she had with Gregg before he passed away on September 1.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she told PEOPLE. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock. We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening.”

Gregg passed away at the age of 66 at the couple’s home after a four-year battle with colon cancer. While NeNe says she felt an overwhelming sense of loss, she did find comfort in some of her husband’s last words, including: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

"He said he wanted me to move on with my life," she added.

NeNe Leakes is also detailing her role as Gregg’s caretaker after his 2018 cancer diagnosis and subsequent return in June after two years in remission.

"It was difficult," NeNe told PEOPLE. "Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn't know — some of the simple things. I didn't even know who the lawn guy was."

She added: "I was having to ask him questions like that. And he said to me, 'If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.' And so I went and looked on the wall and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, 'Open this if anything ever happens to me.' When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn't know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength."

Finally, NeNe says she held Gregg’s hand while he made his transition.

"He took a deep breath, and then he stopped," she says. "I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.

"I keep thinking to myself he's away on a trip and he'll be right back," she added. "I'm still waiting for him to come home."