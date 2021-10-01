Ice-T Isn’t Taking Online Parental Advice

Ice-T isn’t taking any online advice when it comes to parenting.

Appearing on The View on Thursday (Sept. 30), the rapper and actor's 5-year-old daughter Chanel was recently a topic of discussion. When asked by co-host Ana Navarro about what he thought of the online flak he and wife Coco Austin received for their decision to continue breastfeeding Chanel or allow her to have nail tips in a school photo, Ice-T said it doesn't bother him.

"Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," Ice-T stated. "Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The Internet is the world. It's the world talking, so I don't pay attention."

He added: "Everybody parents differently. Like I say, every house has its own constitution. We're doing OK, our baby's OK."

Whoopi Goldberg then added her own two cents: "Mind your business!"

Toward the end of their discussion, Ice-T said, "I always love when people say, 'They say...' Who's 'they'? The Internet? I don't pay attention to the Internet."

Watch the segment below.