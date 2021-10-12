Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Barbara Corcoran’s Apology

On an Oct. 8 episode of The View, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran made an offensive comment about Whoopi Goldberg, which went viral. Corcoran quickly apologized and now Goldberg is reacting.
While outside The View studios, TMZ caught up with Goldberg and asked if she was offended by Corcoran. Goldberg said she wasn’t and said of Corcoran’s apology, "She doesn't have to — you know, this is the lady who threw away her birthday party to get into a coffin. So Barbara's always been funny and weird," Goldberg continued. "And that's who she is. And no, it takes a lot more to offend me."
She also added, "I've known her too long. We've known each other 25 years.”
See below:
In case you missed it, Corcoran, 72, was talking about Emma Grede, the founder and CEO of denim brand Good American, who will be the first Black, female guest shark on Shark Tank. Sunny Hostin was raving about her jeans and Goldberg added with a joke, "Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"
Corcoran jumped in with, "When you get finished with those jeans, and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs.”
Without missing a beat, co-host Ana Navarro shot back with, "Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV!”
After being slammed on social media, Corcoran issued the following video apology, "I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi. She has a phenomenal sense of humor, and I've known Whoopi for years. I made a joke at Whoopi's expense, which I now realize wasn't funny. For anyone who I may have offended unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry."
See the apology below:
