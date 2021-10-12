Whoopi Goldberg Reacts To Barbara Corcoran’s Apology

On an Oct. 8 episode of The View, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran made an offensive comment about Whoopi Goldberg, which went viral. Corcoran quickly apologized and now Goldberg is reacting.

While outside The View studios, TMZ caught up with Goldberg and asked if she was offended by Corcoran. Goldberg said she wasn’t and said of Corcoran’s apology, "She doesn't have to — you know, this is the lady who threw away her birthday party to get into a coffin. So Barbara's always been funny and weird," Goldberg continued. "And that's who she is. And no, it takes a lot more to offend me."

She also added, "I've known her too long. We've known each other 25 years.”

See below: