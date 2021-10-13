‘Shameless’ Actor’ Ricarlo Flanagan Dies Of COVID

Ricarlo Flanagan, who appeared in Shameless and Last Comic Standing, has died at 40 years old.

Flanagan’s agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent told Variety that he died of COVID, “Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed.”

On Oct. 1, Flanagan tweeted about having coronavirus, “This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody.”