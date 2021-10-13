‘Shameless’ Actor’ Ricarlo Flanagan Dies Of COVID

Ricarlo Flanagan, who appeared in Shameless and Last Comic Standing, has died at 40 years old.
Flanagan’s agent Stu Golfman of KMR Talent told Variety that he died of COVID, “Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed.”
On Oct. 1, Flanagan tweeted about having coronavirus, “This covid is no joke. I don't wish this on anybody.”
It’s unknown if Flanagan was vaccinated.
Flanagan appeared in Showtime’s Shameless, Insecure, the Last Comic Standing in 2015 and several other television shows.He also released four albums, including Both Sides Of The Brain, which was released yesterday (Oct. 12).
Donations to his family can be made at a GoFundMe.
(Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)
