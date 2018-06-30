XXXTentacion's Accused Killer Has Reportedly Been Sexually Assaulted In Jail

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Dedrick Williams has been charged with the murder of XXXTentacion, among many other crimes, and now news is being made about his well being.
According to Hip-Hop Overload, an employee at the jail claims Williams was physically and sexually assaulted in a shower. The source also says that friends of Kodak Black are responsible.
“Word we got from our informant is that he was told Dedrick was getting a shower when he was ambushed with an attempted rape, which in jail is the ultimate sign of disrespect,” the site reports. “We are told that Kodak Black people may have had something to do with it.”
Kodak Black was close with XXXTentacion up until his passing. It’s not known who was actually behind the assault if it did in fact happen.
XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Miami on June 18. He was officially pronounced dead by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department after he was transferred to Broward Health North hospital.
Photo: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images
