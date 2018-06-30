XXXTentacion's Accused Killer Has Reportedly Been Sexually Assaulted In Jail

Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance in Bond Court on June 21, 2018 in Fort Lauderale, Fla. Williams, 22, was booked into Broward's jail shortly after 11:30 p.m Wednesday on charges of murder without premeditation, violation of probation and driving without a valid license, records show. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS)

XXXTentacion's Accused Killer Has Reportedly Been Sexually Assaulted In Jail

Associates of Kodak Black are supposedly behind the attack.

Published 5 days ago

Dedrick Williams has been charged with the murder of XXXTentacion, among many other crimes, and now news is being made about his well being.

According to Hip-Hop Overload, an employee at the jail claims Williams was physically and sexually assaulted in a shower. The source also says that friends of Kodak Black are responsible.

“Word we got from our informant is that he was told Dedrick was getting a shower when he was ambushed with an attempted rape, which in jail is the ultimate sign of disrespect,” the site reports. “We are told that Kodak Black people may have had something to do with it.”

Kodak Black was close with XXXTentacion up until his passing. It’s not known who was actually behind the assault if it did in fact happen.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Miami on June 18. He was officially pronounced dead by the Broward County Sheriff’s Department after he was transferred to Broward Health North hospital.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS via Getty Images

