Here We Go Again: Azealia Banks Is Throwing Epic Shade At Another Billionaire

If there's one thing Azealia Banks is known for it's speaking her mind. Days after throwing shade at Beyoncé online , the NYC native has her sights set on someone else.

The "212" rapstress took to social media with claims that she spent the weekend at Tesla CEO Elon Musk's house. Unfortunately, Banks' alleged run-in with the billionaire wasn't a good one.

She made some shocking allegations about Musk and his song writer girlfriend Grimes, aka Claire Boucher on her Instagram story. Banks claimed she was invited to Musk's property to work on music with his girlfriend, but they kept stringing her along.

During an interview with Business Insider, Banks revealed, "They bring me out there on the premise that we would hang out and make music. But his dumba** kept tweeting and tucked his d*ck in between his a** cheeks once s**t hit the fan."

She accused Musk of being distracted after his decision to take Tesla private.. "I saw him in the kitchen tucking his tail in between his legs scrounging for investors to cover his a** after that tweet. He was stressed and red in the face."

Slamming Musk's efficiency as a business man, Banks said, "I could run Tesla better than he does."

Not stopping there, she ended with shade for Musk and his girlfriend. "They're so pitiful. And it's honestly stupid of them to think another per formative 'angry/crazy black girl hit piece' will do anything to bring me down."

This in't the first time Azealia Banks has come out with an unexpected rant. She's been in headlines for her public spats with Nick Cannon, Wendy Williams and Cardi B.

Check out Azealia Banks' latest rant below: