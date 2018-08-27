NBA Youngboy's Girlfriend Jania Offers An Explanation Into Her Newly Bruised Eye

Video footage of an alleged domestic dispute between the couple was previously released.

Jania Jackson, the pregnant on-again off-again girlfriend of teen rap sensation NBA Youngboy, recently took to social media in an attempt to set the record straight about a new bruise near her eye.

The teen hopped on Instagram Live explaining that the new bruise on her eye came courtesy of a failed attempt at cooking noodles. According to Jania, the boiling water splashed on her face and left the scar fans questioned her about.

Earlier this month, Jania posted several videos where she claimed she was "ready to die" on Instagram. Shortly afterwards, she revealed that she was no longer suicidal, and blamed her previous posts on being dramatic and letting her "emotions" get the best of her.

The on-again off-again couple made headlines after video footage of NBA Youngboy allegedly body slamming his girlfriend in a hotel went viral. The rapper was subsequently arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assaulted.

Both NBA Youngboy and Jania Jackson have maintained that they were playing, despite police officials finding blood in their hotel room at the time of the incident.

Months before this incident, Jania was photographed sleeping in a hotel lobby overnight while the rapper allegedly spent the night with other women.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

