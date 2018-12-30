Lori Harvey’s Ex-Fiancé Just Dropped A New Music Video Seemingly Inspired By Their Break Up

Looks like there was some drama before she coupled up with Trey Songz.

Lori Harvey’s ex-fiancé, Memphis Depay just dropped his new music video, “No Love” and it has many viewers believing it’s a cryptic message revealing why things ended for the young couple who never formally expressed why they split.  

In the video, the football player can be seen rapping in both Dutch and English while the cameras follow a young rich couple who seemingly struggles with trust issues: 

‘No money, no cars, nothing that can really change my mind—and I’m getting tired of wasting my time,' he raps.

ICYMI: The 23-year-old football player and the 20-year-old model got engaged in June 2017. 

While it’s not quite sure if this song is about the couple's relationship, it’s clear that Lori has moved on after being spotted on multiple occasions with singer Trey Songz. And according to Memphis, his DMs are lit!

