Beyoncé Shares A Beautiful Message In Memory Of Nipsey Hussle

“I’m praying with every ounce of my heart.”

Published 4 hours ago

Beyoncé is one of the many celebrities who was touched by the passing of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The Everything Is Love songstress took to Instagram uploading an adorable childhood photo of the rapper, writing, "I'm praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest in Peace Nipsey."

Bey’s tribute post comes as no surprise to many fans. Nipsey appeared to have a very close relationship with mega star’s husband, Jay-Z.

In 2013, Hov purchased 100 copies of the rising rapper’s Crenshaw mixtape, which cost $100 per hard copy.

He frequently attended the couple’s Roc Nation Grammy Brunch.

Nipsey had an appointment scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department at the Roc Nation office to address gang violence. Tragically, he was gunned down one day before the meeting was set to take place.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope)

