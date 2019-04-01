Beyoncé Shares A Beautiful Message In Memory Of Nipsey Hussle

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Beyoncé is one of the many celebrities who was touched by the passing of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The Everything Is Love songstress took to Instagram uploading an adorable childhood photo of the rapper, writing, "I'm praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest in Peace Nipsey."
Bey’s tribute post comes as no surprise to many fans. Nipsey appeared to have a very close relationship with mega star’s husband, Jay-Z.
In 2013, Hov purchased 100 copies of the rising rapper’s Crenshaw mixtape, which cost $100 per hard copy.
Shout to Jay Z for buying 100 copies of #Crenshaw! http://t.co/0q0ymjOiFg http://t.co/L2HGopo7Ob— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) October 9, 2013
He frequently attended the couple’s Roc Nation Grammy Brunch.
Nipsey had an appointment scheduled to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department at the Roc Nation office to address gang violence. Tragically, he was gunned down one day before the meeting was set to take place.
