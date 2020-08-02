Frank Ocean’s Younger Brother, Ryan Breaux, Reportedly Dies In Car Crash

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Fans and friends of Frank Ocean took to social media to send their condolences for the reported death of the singer's 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux.
Breaux is believed to be one of the two people who died in a single-vehicle collision at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 2) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
KABC, an ABC News affiliate, reported on the crash but did not immediately identify the victims because their families had not been notified.
The vehicle crashed into a tree in the center median on Westlake Boulevard. Deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office reported that the car was in flames when they arrived. The two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Photo by Ryan Breaux via Twitter
