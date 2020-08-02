Frank Ocean’s Younger Brother, Ryan Breaux, Reportedly Dies In Car Crash

Fans and friends of Frank Ocean took to social media to send their condolences for the reported death of the singer's 18-year-old brother Ryan Breaux.

Breaux is believed to be one of the two people who died in a single-vehicle collision at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (August 2) in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

KABC, an ABC News affiliate, reported on the crash but did not immediately identify the victims because their families had not been notified.