Jaheim Shows Support For Donald Trump In New Video

Singer Jaheim recently took to the internet to show his support for Donald Trump, praising his actions since he entered the White House.

Posting a video on Instagram, Jahiem noted that Trump has “saved a lot of people.” The R&B artist also apologized on behalf of the president “for all the misinformation since he’s been in office.”

“We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a pay check,” he captioned in his Instagram post.



