50 Cent Says Eminem Will Stop His Whole Day Just To Send Him ‘Random’ Texts

50 Cent and Eminem have a friendship spanning nearly two decades that encompassed countless rap beefs, musical collaborations, business deals, and even the occasional jab.

While promoting his upcoming Power spinoff, the New York rap icon spoke on their brotherhood in a new interview for his website, Thisis50.com.Fifty shared that the two maintain regular contact and are always in touch with each other.

“To this day, you know what's ill about Em? He hits me randomly,” Fifty said. In a humorous moment, the G-Unit honcho hilariously recalled one of their most recent exchanges. “The last time I talked to him, he texted me and was like, ‘Yo, will you go fly me private so I can land on that d**k?’” Fifty read from his phone to the bemusement of interviewer June Archer, who burst into laughter.

“N***a, what the f**k is wrong with you? You said a line a b***h was supposed to say and made it sound cool. Right?" Fif mused with a laugh. Jokes aside, the rapper noted that Eminem stopped whatever he’s doing to take the time and text him.“That s***t makes my day on a whole ‘nother level. It was random.”

Fif continued, “This guy, I’m always going to have love for him. That’s my guy. The other guys, they’re not going to mean the same thing like that.”

Archer wondered whether fans will ever see another collaborative project from the two, to which Fif replied, “they’ll probably get songs out of us.” He revealed that they have songs recorded that just haven’t been released yet. Unfortunately, they may not see the light of day, with Fif reasoning “Once it starts to get dated a little bit, we don’t want that.”

Fif also admitted that his pen could use some polishing since that’s fallen to wayside while he’s been pursuing other ventures.

"I have to start working more back into writing and doing all that all the time," he said. “Because Em is sharp right now, he wasn't doing anything different. He went back to [recording] regular like the same s**t he did [and] his record sales is right where he left off too. He [is] still No. 1. So it's pretty tough for you to question it, right?”

Check out the rest of the interview below to hear what 50 Cent had to say about producing,his new book, and building a TV empire.