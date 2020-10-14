Family Of Nipsey Hussle Files Lawsuit Against The Crips Over Trademark

Nipsey Hussle’s older brother, Samiel Asghedom (also known as Blacc Sam) has filed a lawsuit against the Crips over their use of the slogan “The Marathon Continues.”

The legal battle was sparked after Blacc Sam sought ownership over copyright usage of the phrase once he assumed control of his late brother’s estate when Nipsey was killed in 2019. He soon learned that the Crips LLC had already filed several trademarks to use “The Marathon Continues” for their own purposes.

Nipsey's family has spoken out about the Crips LLC use of the trademark and XXL reports that the organization agreed to withdraw its filings last year. However, the organization has reportedly continued to use the slogan, and now the estate is looking to finally put a stop to it.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Brother And Crips Gang Could Land In Court For ‘The Marathon Continues’ Trademark

According to court documents obtained by Billboard on Tuesday (October 13), Asghedom filed a 20-page complaint against the Crips LLC seeking monetary damage and a court order for the destruction of any products made with the trademark.

The estate's attorney, James A. Bryant II, assured the public that the organization is not affiliated with the notorious Los Angeles street gang of the same name in a statement to the publication.

“Since Nipsey’s murder, the City of Los Angeles, and his many fans around the world have mourned his loss and honored his memory with love in respect,” Bryant II continued. “However, despite the outpouring support to Nipsey’s memory and his family, there are those who still seek to profit off his loss and tarnish his legacy all for personal and selfish gain. Because of these vultures, Nipsey’s family and his estate will do everything in their power to preserve and protect Nipsey’s legacy by any and all means, including taking legal action against those who would violate his memory.”