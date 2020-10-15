Lionel Richie, Jordin Sparks And More Show Solidarity For LGBTQ Youth

On Thursday (October 15), corporations and celebrities alike took to social media as part of GLAAD’s annual national campaign, Spirit Day, to take a stand against bullying and show support for LGBTQ youth by going purple. Taking to Instagram, Lionel Richie shared some encouraging words of support.

“To all my young people out there: it’s okay to be who you are! No matter your background, race, religion, ability, sexual orientation, or gender identity!” he wrote along with an additional message that read, “Your uniqueness is your strength. Choose to embrace your differences.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Decision To Publicly Come Out As Queer

According to GLAAD, 70 percent of LGBTQ students have reported that they have been harassed. Statistics further show that nearly half of LGBTQ students have reported experiences of being cyberbullied while 1 in 3 youth have reported that they have been physically threatened or harmed. These issues are further exacerbated for young people of color who experience discrimination and racial inequality.

Other celebrities joined the call, including Jordin Sparks.

“No one should ever be bullied for who they are!” she wrote on Twitter. “I made the pledge & you can too! Support LGBTQ Youth by taking the pledge. #SpiritDay”

Sen. Kamala Harris added, “to all LGBTQ+ youth who are facing bullying and harassment, know that you deserve to be accepted and loved just as you are.”

See their social media posts below: