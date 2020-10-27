Drake Unveils ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch Collab With Nike

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Drake Unveils ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch Collab With Nike

The collection arrives amid the announcement of his highly-anticipated sixth studio album.

Published 10 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

After months of teasing, Drake has officially dropped his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch made in collaboration with Nike. 

The capsule collection was unveiled on Monday (October 26) through Drakerelated.com. Pieces from the collection include signature pieces such as a quilted heart embroidered bomber jacket that comes in the colors pink or black, a white baseball cap with a red lipstick mark on the brim, hoodies, and tees with the CLB logo as well as socks with hearts that include the signature Nike swoosh. Fans might recognize some of the pieces as they were recently featured in the Dave Meyers-directed music video for “Laugh Now Cry Laughter,” with Lil Durk which was filmed at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.

RELATED: Drake Announces Drop Date For ‘Certified Lover Boy’

The collection arrives amid the announcement of his highly-anticipated sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, set to drop in January 2021. Drake shared the major news over the weekend while celebrating his 34th birthday. In a clip shared via Instagram on Saturday (October 24), the Grammy-winning rapper gave fans a preview of what’s to come from his forthcoming album. This will mark his follow-up to 2018’s Scorpion.

Check out the collection below.

(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)
(Photo: Courtesy of Drake Related)

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC