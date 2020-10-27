Drake Unveils ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Merch Collab With Nike

After months of teasing, Drake has officially dropped his ‘Certified Lover Boy’ merch made in collaboration with Nike.

The capsule collection was unveiled on Monday (October 26) through Drakerelated.com. Pieces from the collection include signature pieces such as a quilted heart embroidered bomber jacket that comes in the colors pink or black, a white baseball cap with a red lipstick mark on the brim, hoodies, and tees with the CLB logo as well as socks with hearts that include the signature Nike swoosh. Fans might recognize some of the pieces as they were recently featured in the Dave Meyers-directed music video for “Laugh Now Cry Laughter,” with Lil Durk which was filmed at the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon.