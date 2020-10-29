Lil Wayne Tweets Praise For Donald Trump After Meeting About ‘Platinum Plan’ For Black America

Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Thursday (October 29) to announce that he met with President Donald Trump to talk about the administration’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

While the rap legend didn’t give an explicit endorsement of the president’s reelection campaign, he had nothing but praise for his plan, which will supposedly provide $500 billion to the African American community.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he's done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Lil Wayne tweeted. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Trump subsequently retweeted Weezy’s post.

According to ABC News, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said the meeting between Trump and Wayne took place at the Trump National Doral Miami resort.

Lil Wayne endorsed Hillary Clinton for president back in 2016 when she ran against Trump.

Wayne’s meeting with the president comes shortly after Ice Cube defended his role in advising the Trump administration on the Platinum Plan.

See Lil Wayne’s Twitter post about meeting with Donald Trump below.