Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her Debut Album

The rapper announced the new album and its cover on Twitter and Instagram. She is posed naked behind a newspaper. The background is made up of article clippings related to issues she has stood up for.

THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS 📰 MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” DROPS NOV 20TH ! Pre save tonight @ midnight #GOODNEWSMEGAN pic.twitter.com/7mDZLP1cQ6

“THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL GOOD NEWS,” she wrote in an announcement tweet.

Additionally, Megan announced that the winners of the “Don’t Stop” scholarship — a $10,000 award, named after a recent collaboration with Young Thug, given to two women of color pursuing higher education, announced in October — will be revealed on Nov. 17.

RELATED: BET Awards 2020: Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Hot ‘Savage’ And ‘Girls in the Hood’ Performance

Megan’s new press-themed album announcement comes in a big year where she’s been all over the news. She released her Suga EP, which featured the remix to “Savage” with Beyoncé after a series of legal troubles with the 1501 Certified Entertainment record label and also shared the immensely popular “WAP” single with Cardi B.

In July, Megan was allegedly shot in her feet by Tory Lanez and the resulting confusion about what occurred led to her being questioned about it online. In October, she addressed the situation in a powerful opinion piece for The New York Times. “I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Is Dropping Her Debut Album This Fall

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends,” she wrote. “Even as a victim, I have been met with skepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Lanez currently faces two felony charges for assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If convicted, the rapper faces a maximum sentence of 23 years.