Fred Hammond Tests Positive For COVID-19, Shares Update With Fans

Gospel artist Fred Hammond, 59, has shared with his Instagram followers that he has contracted COVID-19 after obtaining results on Monday (Nov. 9) from a same-day test.

The Grammy award-winning artist uploaded a four-minute video on Saturday (Nov. 15) informing fans that he was on day five of a 14-day quarantine. Hammond believes he can pinpoint the moment of contraction, admitting to letting his guard down one time and believes it’s when it occurred.

“I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down [and] my guard down in one place,” Hammond recalls.

He also shared that his doctor is unaware of how serious his diagnosis is, but he is being closely monitored. A doctor is also caring for him daily and he has three additional medical professionals on speed dial if he has any questions, he notes.