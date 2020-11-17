Lizzo Explains Her Issues With Fame In New TikTok Video

In a new TikTok video, the singer discusses the fact that though her life may look fun, there are some issues that she is dealing with beneath the surface. She also uses her problems to diagnose what fans need to do if they plan on pursuing a similar lifestyle.

Lizzo has revealed that her fame and success over the last year and a half doesn’t equate to happiness.

"Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the sh*t that you already have," she said in the clip. "If that sh*t is f*cked up, you're just going to have even more magnified f*cked up sh*t situations where it doesn't even seem valid or like you're even like supposed to feel that way so it f*cks you up even more because you feel super f*cking ungrateful."

The singer then turned the focus of the lens from herself to viewers watching the video.

"So, I'm just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now," she continued. "Because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn't really fix that sh*t. Do the inner work, because if you don’t, it’s going to haunt you like a f*cking ghost.”

She ended the video by saying that she’s not having a good day, but it’s okay not to.

Lizzo achieved mainstream success after her 2017 single, “Truth Hurts,” emerged as a sleeper hit in 2019 and went on to top the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. Since then, she’s won three Grammy awards, two Soul Train Awards and acted in multiple films.

Her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, was named to multiple “best-of” year-end lists after it dropped in 2019.