Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

New York Daily News reports that Lanez pleaded not guilty to using a semiautomatic firearm to shoot and injure Megan after an argument in July.

Lanez didn’t appear in court on Wednesday (Nov. 18) to enter the plea. His lawyer Shawn Holley did so on his behalf.

In October, Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one for carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If he gets convicted, he could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Speaking to GQ magazine for a cover story, Megan Thee Stallion explained the aftermath of the shooting, claiming that Lanez offered her money to keep quiet about what happened.

“[At this point] I'm really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” said Megan. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

After the shooting, many people cast doubt online that Lanez shot Megan and accused her of lying. She revealed how she felt to GQ.

"And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I'm saying?’"

Lanez has stated that he believes that Megan is framing him.