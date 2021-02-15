Celebrate Black History Month By Listening ‘My Black Is History’ Playlist

Black History Month is in full swing, and in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of Black people everywhere, This Is Certified, Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalog division, is partnering with BET.com for the fourth installment of “My Black Is.” This week, we bring you the My Black Is HISTORY playlist, premiering today (February 15).

From Little Richard’s “Money (That’s What I Want) to OutKast’s “Hey Ya!”, My Black Is HISTORY is a diverse selection of songs that celebrate the struggle, fight and accomplishments African Americans have overcome and achieved for centuries. Beyoncé’s “Formation,” which is on the playlist, is a perfect example of this, particularly when she rallies her Hive and sings, “I might get your song played on the radio station, cause I slay / You just might be a Black Bill Gates in the making, cause I slay / I just might be a Black Bill Gates in the making.” And we know you remember her legendary 2016 Super Bowl performance of the smash hit.

Bob Marley’s unifying message of coming together and finding a way to be alright on “One Love” or Earth, Wind & Fire’s late summer number “September” are just a few of the legendary hits that bring us back to a time of community and cookouts.

Each week throughout Black History month, BET.com readers have experienced installments of the “My Black Is” series. Previously, we’ve run “My Black Is My POWER,” a Certified and BET playlist featuring selections representing Black potential and greatness, as well as the debut of Fugees’ landmark video for “Killing Me Softly” on YouTube.

Listen and enjoy the My Black Is HISTORY playlist below.