‘Grown-ish’ Actor Trevor Jackson Drops New Music And Talks About Finding His ‘Love Language’

Actor and musician Trevor Jackson is making major moves in his career. After making a name for himself as Aaron on Freeform's Grown-ish, the 24-year old is releasing his debut album called, “Love Language,” showcasing that he’s actually wise beyond his years.

The 14-track LP embodies Jackson’s insights and past experiences in love including everything from the thrills of desire to the uncertainty and disconnection of lust. His first single, “Just Friends,” features a sample from the R&B classic “Lovers and Friends” by Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris. Also, track eight, “WYBL” features a sample of the R&B classic, “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys.