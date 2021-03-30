‘Grown-ish’ Actor Trevor Jackson Drops New Music And Talks About Finding His ‘Love Language’

Actor and musician Trevor Jackson is making major moves in his career. After making a name for himself as Aaron on Freeform's Grown-ish, the 24-year old is releasing his debut album called, “Love Language,” showcasing that he’s actually wise beyond his years.
The 14-track LP embodies Jackson’s insights and past experiences in love including everything from the thrills of desire to the uncertainty and disconnection of lust. His first single, “Just Friends,” features a sample from the R&B classic “Lovers and Friends” by Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris. Also, track eight, “WYBL” features a sample of the R&B classic, “My Boo” by Usher and Alicia Keys.
Jackson’s first love has always been music, but he has made a name for himself in Hollywood starring opposite Yara Shahidi in Grown-ish and in additional roles on ABC's American Crime, the Netflix Original Burning Sands, and his lead role in the remake of 1972 blaxploitation crime film Superfly.
In “Love Language” Jackson delivers an unforgettable message about how we can all use more love in our lives, especially during these crazy times.
“Music is often how I'm able to express myself on all the levels of love,” Jackson told BET during a virtual interview.
“I don't think love is always happy. Sometimes there's sadness. Sometimes there's frustration, there's confusion, but there's also peace, love, joy, all the positive things as well. It's a combination of those things that make something work. I don't think any relationship is just perfect from top to bottom. It takes the right balance of all of those things to make something last and I feel like I was really able to express myself on this album.”
Ahead of the album's drop on March 26, watch more from BET’s interview with Trevor Jackson to learn more about his musical journey, the influence Usher has on him, and more! Click on the video below.
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
