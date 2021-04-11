Kid Cudi Wore A Dress On 'SNL' To Pay Tribute To This Dead Legend

Rapper and singer Kid Cudi set off a buzz on social media after he performed in a floral dress on the Saturday Night Live episode that aired on April 10.

He confirmed on Sunday (April 11) that the dress, created by Off White CEO Virgil Abloh, was a tribute to the late Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, according to NBC News.

His performance came the same week as the anniversary of Cobain’s death by suicide on April 5, 1994. The dress is similar to one that Cobain wore on the cover of The Face magazine in 1993.