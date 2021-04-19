DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Posts Emotional Tribute

The world is still mourning the passing of legendary rapper DMX. His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom recently honored him by posting an emotional tribute on social media.

On Saturday, April 17, she posted a photo of herself and X with the caption, "The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."

This is her first Instagram post since the rapper died, see below:

