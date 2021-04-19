DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Posts Emotional Tribute

The world is still mourning the passing of legendary rapper DMX. His fiancée Desiree Lindstrom recently honored him by posting an emotional tribute on social media.
On Saturday, April 17, she posted a photo of herself and X with the caption, "The first night we met and you held me close. I knew I would never let go. I was lost in you and nothing else mattered. My best friend, my baby, my love...truly my everything. Thank you for us. Thank you for Exodus. Thank you God for Earl Simmons...forever X."
This is her first Instagram post since the rapper died, see below:
DMX proposed to Lindstrom at their son’s birthday party in 2019, according to TMZ. Their son Exodus is now 4.
DMX, born Earl Simmons, passed away on April 9 after suffering a heart attack following a drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.
