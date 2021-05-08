Pop Smoke’s Brother Speaks Out After Shocking New Investigation Details Emerge

Pop Smoke’s murder case has taken all types of twists and turns, including its motive and even the basic details of what happened the night he was killed.

On Thursday (May 6), Los Angeles Police Department detective Christian Carrasco delivered pre-trial testimony, relaying the account of a woman who was with the Brooklyn rapper the night of his death. According to the unnamed witness, four assailants broke into the Los Angeles AirB&B he was staying in, held the woman at gunpoint, and killed Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, while he was in the shower after a struggle ensued.

Now, it’s being reported that suspect Corey Walker, whose preliminary hearing in Los Angeles is the reason Carrasco is testifying and is the only adult accused of being involved in Pop’s murder, wasn’t the one who pulled the trigger during the early morning hours when the Canarsie-native was killed. Rather it was a 15-year-old suspect whose name hasn’t been revealed due to his age.

During a preliminary hearing for a different suspect in the case on Friday, LAPD Det. Carlos Camacho testified that the minor admitted to a fellow inmate that he was responsible for killing Pop Smoke to steal his diamond-studded Rolex watch.

“He admitted that he shot the victim three times with a Beretta 9 (mm.),” Det. Camacho revealed.

The 15-year-old alleged gunmen also “admitted that they asked for the jewelry,” which was followed by “a confrontation” with the rapper during the 4 a.m. home invasion that took place on Feb. 19, 2020.

“They got into a fight, and he shot him three times,” Camacho added, using the youngest defendant’s recorded jail interview as his source. “He said he shot him on the back.”

Additionally, he and the other three suspects were allegedly looking for other jewelry, including an expensive Cuban link necklace, which they were unable to locate. They later resold the watch for a reported $2,000, according to the New York Daily News.

The 15-year-old suspect is the youngest defendant in Pop Smoke’s murder case.

The new revelation caused Pop’s brother, Obesi Jackson, to take to his social media to issue a statement. He believes there’s too much confusion over what actually happened.

“Something not right about this case!” Jackson began in an Instagram post made on Friday. “The info not matching and ppl moving crazy. Bashar on God we getting to the bottom of it I’m sorry da real wasn’t with you.I’m sorry you said n****s would shoot back and they didn’t.”

He continued: “I’m sorry you thought n****s would fight for you and theyre not even doing that in death. It seems you were more valuable alive Everybody gets mad when I speak up cause it threatens there position in this gang s**t Since you been away pop, people’s love have been M.I.A.”