Janet Jackson’s Brothers React To Justin Timberlake's Apology For The Super Bowl Incident

In February, Justin Timberlake, who has long been the target of accusations of misogyny against Janet Jackson for the way he handled the aftermath of the “wardrobe malfunction” during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII, apologized. Janet didn’t publicly react to the apology but her brothers did while sitting down with Andy Cohen.

According to Yahoo, during SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on May 12, Marlon Jackson said, "I just want to thank Justin Timberlake. It takes a man to step up and do that so we do thank him for doing that."

He also added they would "like to move forward" past the "negativity."

Jackie Jackson said, "It was nice that he did something like that because it kind of hurt Janet, you know, in the past. So for him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."

RELATED: Janet Jackson Biopic Reportedly In Development

In case you missed it, Timberlake posted an apology on his Instagram to Jackson and his former girlfriend Britney Spears, which read in part, “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Timberlake continued, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

See the full post below: