DMX's Fiancée Posts Emotional Father's Day Video Of Late Rapper And His Toddler Son

Desiree Lindstrom celebrated the memory of her fiancée DMX on Father’s Day ( June 20) with a heartwarming message and video of the late rapper with their son Exodus on social media.

“SCREAMING HAPPY FATHERS DAY ALL THE WAY TO THE HEAVENS ABOVE…! Earl you were such an amazing, protective, loving, inspiring, hands on, incredible father! I thank God that @exodus_simmons1 had a father like you!” she wrote.

The video shows the father and son singing the ABCs song together.

“I appreciate every moment you had spent with Exodus… In my eyes you are the best father, a mother could of asked for when it comes to her child! Thanking God and you for all these memories of you being a wonderful father! I love and miss you so much… I know in my heart you are our guardian angel Please continue to watch over us,” the message continued.