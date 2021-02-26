Judge Says Tory Lanez Can’t Speak Publicly On Megan Thee Stallion Case

A judge ruled today that Tory Lanez cannot speak publicly about the shooting case involving him and Megan Thee Stallion.

According to Page Six, a judge shut down his January request to publicly address accusations he shot the Houston rapper in the foot.

Lanez’s attorney, Shawn Holley, “argued at the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles Thursday that the protective order barring him from talking was “unfair” since it does not also apply to Megan,” Page Six also reported.

The judge reportedly said, “We have two high-profile celebrities named as the defendant and the alleged victim in this case,” also adding, “the last thing I think anyone wants” is for social media to become evidence in the case.

After the hearing, Holley exclusively told Page Six, “We are simply seeking a fair proceeding, which is difficult when Ms. Peterson and her lawyer are able to speak about the evidence in the case, yet we are unable to refute their public statements because of the protective order.”

In July, Lanez reportedly fired four shots at Megan's feet following an argument. He was arrested and charged for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, but was released after posting bond for $35,000. In August, the Los Angeles Times reported that the district attorney’s office was reviewing the possibility of bringing felony assault charges against the 27-year-old.

On August 21, Megan shared an emotional Instagram video where she named Lanez as the one who shot her and called him out for planting false stories in the media.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Tory Lanez Says He’s Innocent In Instagram Livestream

Lanez shared his side of the story via a poorly-timed album drop, which occurred the day after the Breonna Taylor decision. On the opening track, he rapped, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting." The Canadian rapper was resoundingly slammed for using the incident to promote his music.

In October, Lanez was charged with one felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one for carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

