Jay-Z And Common To Appear In Big Daddy Kane’s ‘Paragraphs | Manifest’ Documentary

Rap icon Big Daddy Kane will soon drop a documentary, Paragraphs I Manifest, on Netflix that is set to include some of the most legendary hip-hop stars to date.

In an interview with AllHipHop.com, Kane shared details about the new project.

“It’s about lyricism and it’s coming together so great. I got the battle rappers, Goodz Da Animal, Aye Verb, discussing battle rap today, versus battle rap in the 1980s,” said Big Daddy Kane.

Most recently, Kane has been posting photos of himself with several emcees, including Jay-Z and Common, as teaser attached to the forthcoming doc.

RELATED: Jay-Z Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame