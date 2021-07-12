Hawthorne, California Rapper Fatally Shot On Instagram Live

The Hawthorne Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting Thursday (July 8) of a 21-year-old man who was reportedly identified as the California rapper Indian Red Boy, whose real name is Zerail Dijon Rivera.

The Daily Breeze reported that the victim was Rivera, which the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website also confirmed under case number 2021-07982.

Officers said they discovered Rivera “slumped in the front seat of a vehicle” parked at an apartment complex with “multiple gunshot wounds” at about 4:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It appears to have been a walk-up shooting, and he appears to have been targeted,” Lt. Ti Goetz stated, according to Daily Breeze.

According to Hip-Hop Lately, the shooting happened on IG Live with a friend. A graphic video, which appears to show the shooting, is circulating on social media.

Hip-Hop Lately said there are rumors that the shooting may have stemmed from disrespect shown to a Nipsey Hussle mural.

The investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.