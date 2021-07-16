Celebrities And Fellow Hip Hop Artists React To The News Of Biz Markie’s Death

According to his representative, legendary beatboxer, DJ, and rapper Biz Markie passed away on Friday (July 16) by his wife’s side. He was 57.
The pioneering MC had been hospitalized since July 2020 after suffering from complications due to Type II diabetes. It isn't clear at this time if that's what caused his death.
His fellow hip hop rappers have taken to social media to express their grief. Rappers from LL Cool J to Q-Tip, and many other celebrities reacted, providing their condolences and memories regarding the “Just A Friend” legend and pioneer.
According to a Facebook post made by his brother, Diamond Shell, the rapper passed away on Friday (July 16).
“To the baddest in the beats icon legend … my brother BIZ MARKIE… I’LL miss you more than words ….” he wrote.
RELATED: Biz Markie Hospitalized In Serious Condition: Report
Additionally, TMZ confirmed the rapper's death while Rolling Stone received a statement from Biz's representative.
“It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, hip hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away,” his rep Jenni Izumi said in a statement provided to Rolling Stone. “We are grateful for the many calls and prayers of support that we have received during this difficult time.
RELATED: Biz Markie Illness: Rap Stars Including Fat Joe, Missy Elliot, Chuck D And More Send Up Prayers
Izumi added: “Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years. He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.
(Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic)
COMMENTS