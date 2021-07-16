Celebrities And Fellow Hip Hop Artists React To The News Of Biz Markie’s Death

According to his representative, legendary beatboxer, DJ, and rapper Biz Markie passed away on Friday (July 16) by his wife’s side. He was 57.

The pioneering MC had been hospitalized since July 2020 after suffering from complications due to Type II diabetes. It isn't clear at this time if that's what caused his death.

His fellow hip hop rappers have taken to social media to express their grief. Rappers from LL Cool J to Q-Tip, and many other celebrities reacted, providing their condolences and memories regarding the “Just A Friend” legend and pioneer.

