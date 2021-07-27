Lil Baby Mourns Passing Of Florida Rapper Money Mitch

Lil Baby is mourning the death of fellow rapper Money Mitch, who died by gunshot Friday (July 23).

The 26-year-old rapper, real name Dominique Armani Jones, posted a tribute to Money Mitch on his Instagram story Sunday (July 25). "Bra I'm sorry I couldn't save you," he wrote. He added below a picture of the late rapper, "Dam Mitch you was on me everyday."

Money Mitch, who’s real name was Marcus Pettis, was reportedly killed after being pulled over by the Florida Palm Beach County Sheriff in Lake Park, FL.

According to AceShowBiz, Mitch had looked up to Lil Baby as an inspiration and had aspirations to be signed by his record label, 4 Pockets Full.

One of Mitch’s friends tagged Lil Baby in a post that read, "@lilbaby bruh u was a big inspiration to Mitch that's all he wanted was to sign to u I remember we was in the A bro say we ain't leaving this b***h till we 4PF man ima miss that n***a #LongliveMitch #DoIt4Mitch."

At a news conference Friday, Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Frank DeMario said Mitch shot at deputies and that they returned fire, but did not hit him. DeMario said Mitch then fled and then fatally shot himself, South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

DeMario said the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office had probable cause to arrest Mitch in connection with a murder investigation, but wouldn’t provide any additional information.