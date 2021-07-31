Biz Markie’s Life To Be Celebrated Monday In New York City

Biz Markie’s life and legacy will be celebrated August 2 in New York City.

Markie’s service will be live streamed right here at BET starting at 2 p.m. on August 2. TMZ reports a private viewing for the family is scheduled for that same day from 11 a.m. to 1p.m. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.



According to TMZ, the Rev. Al Sharpton will give the eulogy. Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Papoose, Big Daddy Kane, and Al B. Sure! are expected to pay their last respects. Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, will be dressed in a custom outfit by Dapper Dan in an open-casket service.

On July 16, the legendary beatboxer, DJ, and rapper passed away at 57 years old.

The MC was hospitalized in June 2020, after suffering from complications due to Type II diabetes, but he never fully recovered.

Markie died with his wife Tara Hall by his side. They were married for 16 years.