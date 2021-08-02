Ice-T Posts Heartfelt Reaction To Rapper Gonzoe’s Death

Written by BET Staff

After learning the rapper Gonzoe has passed away, actor and rapper Ice-T took to his Instagram to mourn the loss of his fellow artist. “MFs shot and killed the lil homie Gonzoe in Seattle,” the Law & Order: SVU actor wrote. “WTF! S**t’s outta control… I’m sad, mad and sick.”

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office in Seattle, Washington, the West Coast rapper died on Thursday (July 29), Revolt reports. He was 45. TMZ reports that the rapper was shot in the chest after an altercation; additional details have not yet been confirmed. RELATED: Ice-T Responds To Comments About His Youngest Daughter Being His ‘Twin’ After This Photo Went Viral! Gonzoe rose to fame in the 1990s while a part of the rap group Kausion, the group signed to Ice Cube’s LenchMob Records in 1995.

Later that year, they released their debut album, South Central Los Skinless, with their featured hit single “What You Wanna Do?” After parting ways with Kausion, Gonzoe soon joined another group, The ReGime, before transitioning into a solo career. He would go on to release more than ten solo projects, including If I Live And Nothing Happens in 1998. The LA rapper also was the co-CEO of Glovez Up Gunz Down with rapper Boskoe100, a celebrity boxing platform powered by Snoop Dogg and Triller. Other media moguls in the hip hop and rap community paid their respects to Gonzoe following the news of his untimely passing. See below: