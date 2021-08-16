DJ Khaled Says He And His Family Recovered From COVID

DJ Khaled is relaying his experience with the coronavirus.

In an Instagram post, the hitmaker revealed he and his family are “all good” after recovering from the virus and thanked everyone for their well wishes.

"My family and I have recovered from COVID and we're all good now," a message shared on his account reads. "God is the greatest! God love us and we love God!"

Khaled shares sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 18 months, with wife Nicole Tuck. He also urged fans to stay healthy amid the pandemic.

"Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself," he wrote, prior to thanking his doctors and team for "holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery."

He added: "THANK YOU GOD ! 🤲🏽GOD LOVE US ! WE LOVE GOD ! 🤲🏽GOD IS THE GREATEST! 🤲🏽WE THE BEST ! LOVE AND BLESSINGS!"

In his post, Khaled shared photos and videos of himself with his wife and children. He did not discuss when exactly he had COVID or the specific family members who also contracted the disease.