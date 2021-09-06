Drake Dedicates New Album To Slain Houston Model Mercedes Morr

Drake is honoring slain Houston model and social media influencer, Jenae Gagnier, known publicly as Miss Mercedes Morr, by dedicating his new album to the 33-year-old.

Drake wrote in his Instagram story, "A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah ‘40’ Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP - Drake."

The new album is titled Certified Lover Boy and was released on Friday, Sept. 3. According to Billboard, the Toronto rapper’s sixth studio album now holds the title for the most-streamed LP on Apple Music in a single day in 2021.

Nadia Ntuli is a model who died in a car accident earlier this year.

RELATED: Drake's Mom Sends Him Sweet Note Just In Time For 'Certified Lover Boy' Release



As for Mercedes Moor, investigators are looking into her death as a possible murder-suicide. The Sun reports that authorities say her body was found at her home alongside the body of an unidentified man at around 4:30 p.m. on August 29.

Her father, Mark Gagnier, told local Houston station KTRK that after not hearing from his daughter all weekend, he suspected something was wrong.

He went to her home and kicked in Jenae’s door to find her dead, lying at the bottom of her stairs. Upstairs, her apparent killer was still clinging to life. The man, later identified as Kevin Accorto, 34, still had a knife in his neck from a self-inflicted wound. A medical examiner later confirmed that he stabbed himself to death

Investigators don’t believe Accorto knew Jenae personally and are working to determine exactly how the two connected. But there is speculation that Accorto was an obsessed fan who somehow found where Gagnier lived and came to kill her. He used lipstick or pens to write on the Instagrammer’s walls barely coherent notes containing confessions, apologies and his professed love for Jenae.

Morr had more than 2 million followers on Instagram at the time of her passing, including celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B.