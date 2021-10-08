2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and ‘Rap City’ Scored Huge Ratings With 1.4M Viewers

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards aired on October 5, and lived up to its name as the “biggest night in hip hop,” not only because of the blockbuster performances, skits and attire, but because of the viewers who tuned in to watch.

According to BET’s Music Specials Team, the ceremony generated double-digit ratings and impressions growth Tuesday night. BET now holds the Top 4 Cable award shows of 2021 for Black viewers: “BET Awards” (#1), “BET Hip Hop Awards” (#2), “NAACP Image Awards” (#3), and “Stellar Awards” (#4.)

And while our results were great across the board, our momentum in digital engagement was truly a standout; digital video views of show content were up a whopping 3X over 2020. Similarly, our momentum in digital engagement was truly a standout as digital video views of show content were up a whopping 3X over 2020.

“BET is firing on all cylinders because of the incredible talent, effort and commitment of our team members,” BET president Scott Mills says. “I thank each of you for everything you do for our company, our brand and our community. “

The numbers don’t come as a surprise as the show was jammed pack with hilarious skits from the 85 South (DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean) who returned as hosts, performances from Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, and Isaiah Rashad as performers and surprise cameos you had to see to believe (just google Nick Cannon).

Tyler, the Creator took home three awards, winning in the “Best Live Performer”, “Hip Hop Album of the Year” (Call Me If You Get Lost) and the inaugural “Cultural Influence Award”. Lil Baby won multiple awards, including “Artist of the Year”. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion took home three awards for “WAP.” Yung Bleu was named “Best New Hip Hop Artist”, and J. Cole was named “Lyricist of the Year”.

So that’s goodbye for now until next year!