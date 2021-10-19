The Weeknd Postpones His World Tour Until Summer 2022

If you are a superfan for The Weeknd, you will have to wait until next summer before the singer goes on tour.

On Monday (Oct. 18), "The Blinding Lights" singer announced on his Instagram that his "After Hours til Dawn" world tour would be postponed due to the demand for more shows and additional "constraints" of arena shows, PEOPLE reports.

"The tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer of 2022," The Weeknd, born Abel Tesfaye, captioned his post. "Due to constraints of arenas and the demand for more shows I want to do something bigger and special for you which requires stadiums."

RELATED: The Weeknd’s New Video Pulled Over Seizure Concerns