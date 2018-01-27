A Woman Is Suing Walmart After She Claims Their Black Hair Care Products Were Locked Away

Video from social media showing the locked up products spread like wildfire and now, a woman from California is taking legal action.

Recently, we shined a light on Walmart , who didn’t seem to think it was bad to lock up their hair and skin care products for Black women.

. @Walmart Do you want to explain why one of your stores has locks on ONLY the black hair care products? In case you weren't aware, this is racist and wrong. pic.twitter.com/T59cjr1bbT

Essie Grundy, of Perris, witnessed first-hand the products typically bought by Black people behind a protective case. As a Black woman, she was there to actually purchase skin care lotion and became very bothered.

“I just feel that we need to be treated equal,” Grundy said in a news conference on Friday (January 26), alongside Gloria Allred, her attorney. “It’s no way that we should be treated… just because of a complexion. We are all human and we deserve to be treated as everyone else.”

Grundy, on a different occasion, went to purchase a comb, which was also locked up – and get this – worth less than a dollar. According to KTLA, she wasn’t even allowed to touch the comb before purchasing it.

“That is discrimination in our view,” Allred said. “That is second-class citizenship. That is being treated with the utmost disrespect. That’s racial profiling of a customer who has no criminal history and it’s all based on a stereotype.”

Charles Crowson, a Walmart spokesperson, tells a different tale and says items are locked up based on how much they are stolen by shoplifters. A decision he says is made on a “store-by-store basis and often at the discretion of the store manager.”

“We’re sensitive to this situation and also understand, like other retailers, that some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security,” he said. “We take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court.”

Uh huh. People stealing combs out here by the truckload?

Sure…

Anyway, see KTLA’s package on the lawsuit news below.