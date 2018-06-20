White Man Hits and Drags Black Woman With Truck, Calls Her N****r, But She Faces Charges

Furious parents are demanding a white man be charged with a hate crime for a vicious hit and run of their 21-year-old daughter.

On May 20, Breeja Wilkins, of Prince William County, Virginia, was stopped in heavy traffic along a major highway. When Wilkins heard an alarming noise come from the tire, she pulled over and checked out her car, reported WUSA 9.

Soon after, Wilkins noticed a white man in a pickup truck yelling racial slurs and telling her to take off her top, according to Wilkins’ mother.

"He called her all kinds of names... names I'm not going to say,” Shaunta Wilkins, Breeja’s mother, said at a Prince William County NAACP Chapter meeting Tuesday. Shaunta also told WUSA 9 the man used the N-word.

Eventually, the man’s obscene remarks were enough for Wilkins to yell back at him. This resulted in the white man getting out of his car.

According to her family, Breeja moved to the front of the vehicle, which is when the man got back inside his pickup truck and slammed on the gas.

Kevin Boston says his daughter was dragged as the man sped away.

"When they did the operation, they took the skin off of her of her thighs, both of her thighs to do her whole arm. Both her hands,” Shaunta Wilkins tearfully said at the NAACP meeting.

Photos posted to Instagram with the hashtag #justicforBreeja was quickly shared online. In those photos, you see skin ripped off from portions of the 21-year-old’s arm, shoulder, chin and hand.

"It's just very, very frustrating. I don't know what else to do,” Shaunta cried.

While Virginia State Police have charged suspect Robert T. McGee with a hit and run and one misdemeanor count of assault, they also told the family Breeja faces charges.

“Traffic summons for being a pedestrian on the interstate and improper stopping on the interstate have been issued for Wilkins,” a VSP Spokesperson told WUSA 9 in a statement.

"Something needs to be done. Something needs to be done quick,” said Shaunta Wilkins at the NAACP meeting.