Michelle Obama Beats Out Hillary Clinton For Most Admired Woman Title

While Michelle Obama has certainly been our favorite lady since 2008, this year marks the first time she’s officially been named the most admired woman in America, according to a Gallup poll.

For the last 17 years, Hillary Clinton has been number one on the list of the country’s most admired women; however, this year the Becoming author knocked the former presidential candidate from her top spot. In the past, former first lady Michelle Obama has finished second to Clinton, but this time around, Clinton was beat by Obama and Oprah Winfrey, who took the second-place spot.

After Oprah came Clinton, followed by Melania Trump. Other women on the top ten list included Queen Elizabeth, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, human rights activist Malala Yousafzai and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi.

When it comes to the men, former President Barack Obama topped the list for the 11th consecutive year. Following close behind Obama is none other than President Donald Trump, who has come second to Barack for the fourth year in a row.

With this year’s win added to the books, Barack Obama is on track to tie and possibly beat Dwight Eisenhower for the most No. 1 finishes among men. If he wins 2019 he will tie Eisenhower, while a win in 2020 will take him over the edge.

Gallup's annual survey was conducted between Dec. 3-12 this year and asked a group of citizens to name the man and woman whom they admired most. The first poll was taken in 1946 and has continued every year since, except 1976.