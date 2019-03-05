Outrage After 12-Year-Old Boy Faces Felony Charges For Selling CDs At Mall When White Daycare Worker Who Hanged A Baby Got Probation

The 12-year-old rapper Corey J (also known as Lil C-Note), who was arrested last October for allegedly selling CDs at a Georgia mall, appeared in court Feb. 26 to face felony charges.

Corey, who once appeared on The Ellen Show, arrived to a Cobb County courthouse, where he faced charges of disorderly conduct with violence, criminal trespassing and an obstruction felony, according to CBS 46.

Mawuli Davis, Corey’s attorney, denied all charges and said he was never selling CDs at the time of the arrest.

“When he was there, he was not selling any CDs or doing anything that would have been prohibited, he was there meeting other artists,” Davis told reporters.

Last year, Corey J was in Georgia visiting family when he was grabbed and violently handled by a police officer in the food court. His aunt filmed the entire incident and video quickly went viral.

“Tha fact that he snatched me & was trying to drag me around like I’m sum criminal that’s stealing, robbing or killing or sum is #Crazy,” the caption read. “But tha worst part is he trying to charging me with a #felony putting my hands on a #PoliceOfficer he say I tried to brake his fingers, he say I cussed him & he say I pushed him! Where in this video do it show I did anything but tell him I know my rights & then when he proceeded to try and drag me.”

The story is outraging people, not only because of the violence shown in the video, but because a 12-year-old Black boy is getting treated worse by the legal system than the white daycare worker who was only given probation after admitting to hanging a toddler from a noose in her basement.

In 2016, Nataliia Karia, 43, was arrested and charged for putting a 16-month-old in a noose in her Minneapolis basement. She will be on probation for the next 10 years.

News of Corey’s court appearance had many people comparing the two cases on social media.