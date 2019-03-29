Family Demands Police Continue Investigating Death Of 21-Year-Old Taemon Blair, Who Died By Hanging

The family of a 21-year-old Charlotte native who died by hanging is calling the circumstances of his death strange and insisting police continue investigating.

On March 14, Taemon Blair was found hanging in a tractor-trailer he drove for his job in Indiana. While the Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Blair’s official cause of death “asphyxia due to hanging” and said he died by suicide, his family members believe there was foul play involved, Fox46 Charlotte reports

“We just want him to get justice. That’s all we want. We just want to find out exactly if somebody did it who did it and why, and we want to open it back up to see,” Blair’s older brother, Dee Smith, told Fox46.

“It’s just a lot of unanswered questions for them to just rule it a suicide and just sweep it under the rug like it was nothing,” Smith added to the news station.

Blair’s mother, Taesha Hunt, said she spoke with a detective who suggested the cause of death was not suicide.

“They lifted his neck and it looked like someone tried to decapitate him,” Hunt told the news station.

She also said the detective saw Blair’s dashboard was “kicked in, like somebody just beat it up.'"

News of Blair’s death went viral on social media after people began speculating that the 21-year-old was lynched.