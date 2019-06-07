Woman Claims Her Husband Died In Dominican Republic Under Similar Mysterious Circumstances As Recent Cases

After learning of a rash of strange deaths in the Dominican Republic, a Maryland woman named Dawn McCoy claims her husband also passed away in the Carribbean nation under similar circumstances nearly one year ago. The revelation comes after three other tourists died under mysterious circumstances in the past two weeks. What is known, however, is that all three deaths were tied to respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, or fluid in the lungs.

“When it came up that they died from the same exact thing as my husband I thought ‘No, no.... there’s no way two people could die of the same exact thing,’” McCoy told the news station. She’s referring to Nate Holmes and Cynthia Day, a newly-engaged couple who were mysteriously found dead in their hotel room at the Grand Bahia Principe La Romana on May 30.

Five days earlier, Miranda Schaup-Werner of Pennsylvania collapsed and died after having a drink from the minibar in her room at the Luxury Bahia Principe Bouganville.

McCoy says her husband also died from the disease mixed with a heart attack. “He just kept saying he didn’t feel right... he didn’t feel good,” she said.

According to Fox46, McCoy was planning a trip to the Domincan Republic to commemorate the 1-year anniversary of David’s death, on July 14, but has now cancelled it due to the recent developments on the island.

McCoy says she stayed at a different resort and claims it cost $20,000 to get her husband back to the United States. She regrets having her husband cremated and wishes she would’ve opted for a second autopsy in light of the new deaths.

A lawyer for the families of Day and Holmes say they plan to have second autopsies conducted in the U.S. when their remains arrive.