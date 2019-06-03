Engaged Maryland Couple Found Dead In Dominican Republic Resort Died From Respiratory Failure

The engaged Maryland couple who were found dead in their hotel in the Dominican Republic reportedly died of respiratory failure, according to the country's national police.

The statement from the Dominican Republic National Police revealed autopsies performed on Edward Nathaniel Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Ann Day, 49, determined the couple suffered from respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, a condition caused by excess fluid in the lungs.

On May 30, Holmes and Day missed their scheduled checkout time at the Bahia Principe Hotel in La Romana. When hotel staff members conducted a search of their room, they found the couple unresponsive.

Police say there were no signs of violence present in the room. Additionally, several high blood pressure medications were found in their hotel room.

It remains unclear which medications were found and to whom they were prescribed.

After the couple was discovered, the Bahia Principe released a statement about the deaths.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident at one of our hotels in La Romana, Dominican Republic, and want to express our deepest condolences to their family and friends," Bahia Principe Hotels said in a statement.

The Bahia Principe Hotel happens to be the same resort inhabited by Portia Ravenelle and Orlando Moore, the New York couple who went missing during their April vacation to the Dominican Republic.

Dominican Republic police believe the New York couple crashed their rental car during a late-night drive to a distant airport. Ravenelle’s body was found on the side of a highway while Moore's body was discovered still in the car, which wound up in the ocean.

The deaths of both couples remain under investigation.