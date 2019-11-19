Gov. Cuomo Slams Syracuse University Leadership After ‘White Supremacist Manifesto’ Circulated Among Students

The university is working with state police and the FBI to find the source of the document.

The Department of Public Safety released a statement noting several students received the document after it was AirDropped to their cellphones while at the campus library.

Syracuse University is expanding its investigation after reports of a purported white supremacist manifesto being shared online Monday (Nov. 18).

We are aware of the reports at Syracuse University and are assisting our partners as necessary.

The Syracuse News release urged anyone who received the white supremacist manifesto via AirDrop to report it.

According to CNYCentral, Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized Syracuse Chancellor Kent Syverud for not handling the situation in a manner that “instilled confidence.”

"The hateful activities at Syracuse University are most disturbing, not only to the Syracuse University community, but to the greater community of New York," said Cuomo, USAToday reports. "They have not been handled in a manner that reflects this state's aggressive opposition to such odious, reckless, reprehensible behavior."

This incident comes just days after Chancellor Syverud suspended all fraternity activities due to the verbal harassment of a Black student, which some didn’t think was enough.

Syracuse News reported that Cuomo called on the Syracuse University Board of Trustees to bring in an “experienced monitor” for the investigation.

And just this month, the school has reported several incidents of graffiti across campus displaying racial slurs targeting Black and Asian students.

Students across campus are outraged and have now held sit-in protests for seven consecutive days to demand better action be taken.

According to CBS News, the students gave a list of demands including allocating $1 million to create new curriculum on diversity issues. They gave school officials a Wednesday deadline to respond.

Chancellor Syverud responded by announcing that a community forum for safety and student concerns will be held on Wednesday (Nov. 20). Due to the recent events, the Department of Public Safety is increasing patrolling across campus as stated in a news release.