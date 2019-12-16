Former President Barack Obama Says Women Are ‘Indisputably Better’ Leaders Than Men

Former President Barack Obama said he’s confident that if the world was run by women, we’d all see “significant improvement across the board on just about everything.”

The former POTUS spoke at a private event in Singapore last week and said, “Now, women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us [men],” the BBC reports.

At the event, he said that while in office he had mused what a world run by women would look like, the BBC reports.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Makes People Magazine’s ‘People Of The Year’ List

“I’m absolutely confident that for two years if every nation on earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything… living standards and outcomes,” Obama said, the BBC reports.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” he added.

Obama also said he believed in leaders stepping aside when the time came to do so, the BBC reports.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Recalls The ‘Emotional’ Day She Dropped Sasha Off At College

“It is important for political leaders to try and remind themselves that you are there to do a job, but you are not there for life,” he said, after being asked if he’d ever consider going back into political leadership, the BBC reports. “You are not there in order to prop up your own sense of self importance or your own power.”

According to the BBC, the Obamas were in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, for an Obama Foundation event.