Michigan Nurse Uplifts Co-Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients By Singing “Amazing Grace”

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
At St. Mary Mercy hospital in Livonia, Michigan, sometimes nurses pray with each other or give moving speeches during their shift changes.
Lori Key, a nurse at the medical center decided to raise the spirits of her coworkers who were treating COVID-19 patients by singing “Amazing Grace,” on March 29.
Her powerful voice struck a chord with the internet, after a video was uploaded on Facebook the following day.
“Stay home if you don’t need to leave the house. Pray for the sick and health care workers at risk for this disease. God is with us always…” she captioned in her post.
“The reactions that I’ve been getting, I’m … not just amazed but humbled by it,” Key told the Detroit Free Press. “It’s nice to be appreciated.”
Working overnight 12-hour shifts, Key has been a part of the St. Mary Mercy Livonia team since May 2019. She went from treating patients post-op and coming out of surgery before the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now all of the patients she treats are suffering with COVID-10.
She says that nurses are afraid but stay determined to care for their patients.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo: Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS