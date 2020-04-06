Michigan Nurse Uplifts Co-Workers Treating COVID-19 Patients By Singing “Amazing Grace”

At St. Mary Mercy hospital in Livonia, Michigan, sometimes nurses pray with each other or give moving speeches during their shift changes.

Lori Key, a nurse at the medical center decided to raise the spirits of her coworkers who were treating COVID-19 patients by singing “Amazing Grace,” on March 29.

Her powerful voice struck a chord with the internet, after a video was uploaded on Facebook the following day.

“Stay home if you don’t need to leave the house. Pray for the sick and health care workers at risk for this disease. God is with us always…” she captioned in her post.