Atlanta Mayor Receives Hateful N-Word Text That Her Daughter Read Over Georgia Reopening

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who was critical of the governor’s plan to reopen Georgia’s businesses amid the still-spreading coronavirus pandemic, shared a text message late Wednesday she received calling her the n-word.

Georgia has been the center of a social media firestorm since Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to allow businesses to reopen starting April 24 throughout the state despite coronavirus continuing to remain prevalent. The state has more than 21,000 cases and 846 deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The mayor has been openly critical of Kemp’s decision to reopen citing the increasing number of cases in Atlanta alone.

“As a parent, I am concerned because what I know is that when I look at the data that we received from our public health department each day, our numbers are going up,” she toild reporters.

As a result of speaking out, someone responded to the mayor with a hateful message.

"With my daughter looking over my shoulder, I received this message on my phone. I pray for you," Bottoms tweeted.



[EDITOR’S NOTE: The content below contains racist language]