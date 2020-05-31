Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Joins Kirk Franklin And Fred Hammond’s Verzuz Battle

Sunday night's VERZUZ battle between Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond on Instagram Live was a much-needed celebration of Black love and healing through the power of music. But the event didn't shy away from addressing the very real effects of police brutality happening across the country.

One remarkable moment during the battle was when Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, joined the session.

“We weep with you. We hurt with you,” Franklin told the grieving mother, who he called on the phone.

She replied, “Thank you so much. Your support means so much to us. Please continue to lift us up in prayer.”